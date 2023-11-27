Chinese electronics giant showcases EV with comfort to match private jets

The battle in the electric vehicle (EV) space is being fought almost as much on factors such as affordability and range as it is on sheer comfort and convenience features. And to create its own distinct appeal in a rather crowded space, a Chinese electronics company has dived into the EV world with an electric sedan that promises opulence unseen in any other rival product thus far. Say hello to Skyhome from Skywell.

The Skywell Skyhome looks absolutely stunning, complete with its aerodynamic profile, stretched headlights that merge into the central DRL bar unit, aero flaps and a glossy paint shine. Although showcased in concept form, local reports highlight the company's claim that the production version would be 95 per cent similar to this.

But while the exterior looks of the Skywell Skyhome EV may be extremely appealing, it is what the sedan packs in the cabin that has made it a major talking point - there is a massive flexible screen that is carefully fitted with the panoramic sunroof and slides down at the press of a command by the rear-seat passengers. For a more personalised movie-watching experience, there are screens on the back of the front two seats as well.

Regardless of which screen the movie is playing on, a glass of chilled champagne is always within reach courtesy a refrigerator at the back of the center console. There are also dedicated tray tables fitted on the back of the front two seats, just under the screen.

If watching a movie and sipping champagne is done, just a press of a button again converts the rear seats into a near flat bed, complete with foot massage function as well. And to create the perfect ambience of relaxation, there is high-tech ambient lighting functionality too.

There is no word yet on when the Skywell Skyhome will hit production lines but it is certain that the model would only be available in China in its first few years.

The Skywell Skyhome does indeed seek to cocoon occupants but how is it on the move? According to the company, the top-end version of the EV will come with two electric motors which will help it produce around 617 hp. The Skyhome also claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. It is further equipped with air suspension and rear-axle steering.

First Published Date: