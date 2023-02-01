Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Skoda Enyaq Rs Slides Into Guinness Record Book For Longest Continuous Ice Drift

Skoda Enyaq RS slides into Guinness Record book for longest continuous ice drift

Skoda Auto is known to set new records with its offerings and the company has set its first world record for the year with its first-ever electric SUV, the Enyaq. The automaker recently headed to Sweden to claim the record for the longest continuous drift on ice and managed to do so in the top-spec Skoda Enyaq RS.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 18:23 PM
Follow us on:
The Skoda Enyaq RS was completely stock and completed the drift in 15 minutes and 58 seconds

The longest continuous drift on ice was set by Evo magazine's Richard Meaden, wherein the motoring journalist managed to go sideways for 7.35 km on the frozen Stortjärnen lake. The Guinness World Record took 15 minutes and 58 seconds to complete on a circle with a 60-metre diameter. The Enyaq RS drifted the circle 39 times reaching a peak speed of 48.67 kmph while the lowest velocity was 31.64 kmph.

Also Read : Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV confirmed for India, to arrive in next fiscal

The Skoda Enyaq RS was fitted with special Michelin studded tyres for better traction in ice. The EV set a new record covering a distance of 7.35 km

Similar Products

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
| Electric | Automatic
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz C-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹50.01 - 51.74 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Skoda says the Enyaq RS to set the new record was complete stock, save for the Michelin Däckproffsen front and rear Nokian Hakkapelitta studded tyres wrapped around the stock 20-inch alloy wheels. The studded tyres provided better traction.

The Skoda Enyaq RS managed to beat the previous record set in China by Wang Dongjang in a Subaru WRX who completed a continuous drift on ice for 6.22 km. The automaker's team spent a total of 18 hours of drifting across five days in sub-zero temperatures to achieve the new record. The automaker says that the Enyaq technically registered two Guinness records to its name. One being the "Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice" and "Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice (electric car)".

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Enyaq RS Skoda Enyaq Skoda Auto Skoda Guinness Record
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS