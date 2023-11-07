HT Auto
Rolls-Royce to become all-electric brand by early 2030s

Rolls-Royce will become an all-electric ultra luxury car brand from the early parts of the next decade. This was confirmed by BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse during a recent interaction with members of the European press.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM
Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre is the first all-electric model from the company.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle will be the first off the block for the company with deliveries of the first batch scheduled to take place later this year. The Spectre is the company's first-ever EV and boasts of a range of 520 kilometres while still offering the pinnacle of automotive luxury that Rolls-Royce is revered for. The model offers 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque, and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

But while Spectre is a cornerstone model for Rolls-Royce, it is being promised as the first of a few all electric models. Zipse believes that there is enough emerging demand trends among the niche set of ultra luxury car buyers who are willing to opt for a battery-driven vehicle.

The demand for EVs is currently slowing down in many markets but since Rolls-Royce competes in a very exclusive playfield of super rich, experts believe the decision to foray into the world of electrics may be a good ploy. Besides, overall market trends continue to change and having a target timeline that is around a decade away is likely to help.

Vehicle brands the world over are increasingly looking at establishing or expanding their respective EV product portfolio. China is the largest EV market in the world, followed by the US and many western European countries.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre Spectre EV Electric car electric vehicle

