HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Rolls Royce Teases Spectre Ev Again, Leaves Little To Imagine

Rolls-Royce teases Spectre EV again, leaves little to imagine

Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a battery that weighs 700 kg.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 07:05 PM
Expect Rolls-Royce Spectre to hit the market in late 2023.
Expect Rolls-Royce Spectre to hit the market in late 2023.
Expect Rolls-Royce Spectre to hit the market in late 2023.
Expect Rolls-Royce Spectre to hit the market in late 2023.

Rolls-Royce is currently testing its upcoming all-electric coupe Spectre in the Arctic circle for its running capability in snowy conditions. The British luxury carmaker has teased the car again ahead of its official unveiling. Despite the clever camouflage, the Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype leaves little for the imagination.

(Also Read: Rolls-Royce Spectre EV spotted testing in spy shots ahead of debut)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Rolls-Royce aims to launch the Spectre by late 2023 as an electric super coupe. It is expected to play a crucial role in the automaker's EV strategy as the BMW Group-owned company aims to shift from ICE to EVs.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps flanking the massive grille. However, expect the front fascia to get a panel instead of a conventional grille as it is an EV, not an ICE vehicle. But, expect the panel to come with distinctive styling signifying the signature Rolls-Royce styling. A nice and sloping coupe roofline is also visible from the images the automaker has shared.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as the first coupe to ride on massive 23-inch wheels since 1926. While there is speculation that it would replace Rolls-Royce Wraith, it is not the case. Instead, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will arrive as a spiritual successor of the Phantom, as the split headlamps indicate.

The upcoming electric luxury coupe will come equipped with a 700 kg battery pack, which is claimed to serve a dual purpose. Rolls-Royce says that besides providing power to the car, the battery will also ensure a whisper-quiet cabin, thanks to its sound-killing material that ensures no exterior or road noises enter the cabin. The automaker claims that to achieve this, the OEM has mounted the wiring and piping channels between the floor and top of the battery.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is underpinned by the Architecture of Luxury platform, which also underpins other RR models like Ghost, Phantom and Cullinan. Having a length of 17 feet, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag coefficiency of only 0.26, which is attributed to the updated Spirit of Ecstasy design and a lowered windscreen among other styling elements.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 07:05 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre Rolls-Royce Spectre EV electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre comes as a spiritual successor to Phantom
In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre comes as a spiritual successor to Phantom
VW eyes keeping Shanghai plant open with staff sleeping on-site
VW eyes keeping Shanghai plant open with staff sleeping on-site
Rolls-Royce teases Spectre EV again, leaves little to imagine
Rolls-Royce teases Spectre EV again, leaves little to imagine
Used car prices in India have increased up to 10% in one year: Report
Used car prices in India have increased up to 10% in one year: Report
Functional airbags in cars could have saved over 13,000 lives in 2020: Gadkari
Functional airbags in cars could have saved over 13,000 lives in 2020: Gadkari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city