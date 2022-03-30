Rolls-Royce teases Spectre EV again, leaves little to imagine

Rolls-Royce is currently testing its upcoming all-electric coupe Spectre in the Arctic circle for its running capability in snowy conditions. The British luxury carmaker has teased the car again ahead of its official unveiling. Despite the clever camouflage, the Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype leaves little for the imagination.

Rolls-Royce aims to launch the Spectre by late 2023 as an electric super coupe. It is expected to play a crucial role in the automaker's EV strategy as the BMW Group-owned company aims to shift from ICE to EVs.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps flanking the massive grille. However, expect the front fascia to get a panel instead of a conventional grille as it is an EV, not an ICE vehicle. But, expect the panel to come with distinctive styling signifying the signature Rolls-Royce styling. A nice and sloping coupe roofline is also visible from the images the automaker has shared.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as the first coupe to ride on massive 23-inch wheels since 1926. While there is speculation that it would replace Rolls-Royce Wraith, it is not the case. Instead, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will arrive as a spiritual successor of the Phantom, as the split headlamps indicate.

The upcoming electric luxury coupe will come equipped with a 700 kg battery pack, which is claimed to serve a dual purpose. Rolls-Royce says that besides providing power to the car, the battery will also ensure a whisper-quiet cabin, thanks to its sound-killing material that ensures no exterior or road noises enter the cabin. The automaker claims that to achieve this, the OEM has mounted the wiring and piping channels between the floor and top of the battery.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is underpinned by the Architecture of Luxury platform, which also underpins other RR models like Ghost, Phantom and Cullinan. Having a length of 17 feet, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag coefficiency of only 0.26, which is attributed to the updated Spirit of Ecstasy design and a lowered windscreen among other styling elements.

