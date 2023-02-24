HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles River Indie Electric Scooter Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

River Indie electric scooter launched in India: 5 things to know

River, a new Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched their first product in the Indian market on the 22nd of February. It is called the Indie and the brand has started accepting pre-bookings. The deliveries for River Indie will commence in August 2023. Here are five things that you should know about the River Indie.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 10:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
River Indie is one funky-looking scooter. The manufacturer calls it "SUV of electric scooters".
River Indie is one funky-looking scooter. The manufacturer calls it "SUV of electric scooters".
River Indie is one funky-looking scooter. The manufacturer calls it "SUV of electric scooters".
River Indie is one funky-looking scooter. The manufacturer calls it "SUV of electric scooters".

River Indie: Battery pack and riding range

The Indie comes with a 4 kWh battery pack that is non-removable. It is placed in the floorboard and the manufacturer is offering a warranty of five years or 50,000 km on the scooter as well as the battery pack. River claims a real-world riding range of 120 km in Eco mode. It can be charged up to 80 per cent in 5 hours with a standard charger.

River Indie: Practicality

River has given special attention to ensuring that Indie is very practical. There is a flat floor for which the customer can get guards so that the stuff does not slip out. The scooter has the largest storage in any scooter with a massive 43 litres under seat storage and a 12 litres front glove box. The brand will also sell panniers and a top box.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto
₹71,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Pure Ev Etrance
₹51,999 - 67,999 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

River Indie: Performance

River Indie comes with an electric motor that is able to produce a peak power of 6.7 kW and can take Indie to a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motor also allows it to have a gradeability of 18 degrees and it can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

River Indie: Hardware and features

In terms of features, the Indie comes with three riding modes, there is Eco, Ride and Rush. Then there is an LCD instrument cluster that shows the necessary information to the rider. Braking duties on the River Indie come with a 240 mm disc in the front and a 200 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

River Indie: Price

The price of the River Indie starts at 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, the scooter is only available in Bangalore and the manufacturer plans to launch it in other cities in a phased manner.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle River Indie
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
This new Chinese electric vehicle brand aims to take on Tesla and BYD
This new Chinese electric vehicle brand aims to take on Tesla and BYD
Ducati’s first electric motorcycle is years off as batteries are not ready
Ducati’s first electric motorcycle is years off as batteries are not ready

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city