River Indie electric scooter launched in India: 5 things to know

River, a new Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched their first product in the Indian market on the 22nd of February. It is called the Indie and the brand has started accepting pre-bookings. The deliveries for River Indie will commence in August 2023. Here are five things that you should know about the River Indie.

River Indie: Battery pack and riding range

The Indie comes with a 4 kWh battery pack that is non-removable. It is placed in the floorboard and the manufacturer is offering a warranty of five years or 50,000 km on the scooter as well as the battery pack. River claims a real-world riding range of 120 km in Eco mode. It can be charged up to 80 per cent in 5 hours with a standard charger.

River Indie: Practicality

River has given special attention to ensuring that Indie is very practical. There is a flat floor for which the customer can get guards so that the stuff does not slip out. The scooter has the largest storage in any scooter with a massive 43 litres under seat storage and a 12 litres front glove box. The brand will also sell panniers and a top box.

River Indie: Performance

River Indie comes with an electric motor that is able to produce a peak power of 6.7 kW and can take Indie to a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motor also allows it to have a gradeability of 18 degrees and it can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

River Indie: Hardware and features

In terms of features, the Indie comes with three riding modes, there is Eco, Ride and Rush. Then there is an LCD instrument cluster that shows the necessary information to the rider. Braking duties on the River Indie come with a 240 mm disc in the front and a 200 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

River Indie: Price

The price of the River Indie starts at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, the scooter is only available in Bangalore and the manufacturer plans to launch it in other cities in a phased manner.

