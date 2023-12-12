Copyright © HT Media Limited
Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour

Revolt Motors, part of RattanIndia Enterprises, has announced a new colour option on the RV400, expanding the palette on the electric motorcycle. The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow paint scheme, bringing a bright shade to the e-motorcycle. The new colour comes in a glossy, luminous yellow shade and infuses some freshness into the motorcycle. Bookings are open for 499.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 13:41 PM
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours

Revolt Motors says the new Lightning Yellow colour brings a dichromatic effect on the RV400. The blacked-out underbody including the lower fairing and wheels complements the bright shade. The new colour option does not bring any mechanical updates or a price change. The RV400 is priced from 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after subsidy).

Speaking about the new colour option, Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, "RV400 in Lightning Yellow variant represents a blend of sporty vibe and contemporary aesthetics, enhancing the bike’s charm. It flawlessly merges zestful energy with a sporty demeanour, showcasing Revolt Motors' commitment to melding style with performance."

The Revolt RV400 draws power from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor with 170 Nm of peak torque with power going to the rear wheel via a belt drive. The top speed is rated at 85 kmph with a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The e-motorcycle can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 4.5 hours using a standard charger

Revolt has been introducing new colours on the RV400 throughout the year. Previously, the company announced the Stealth Black Limited Edition and India Blue Cricket Special Edition shades. At the same time, the standard colours - Cosmic Black and Mist Grey - continue to be available as well.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Revolt Motors RV400 electric motorcycle
