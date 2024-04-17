Raptee rolls out its first batch of electric motorcycles

Raptee Energy, a Chennai-based electric-two wheeler manufacturer has announced that they have started production of their first electric motorcycle. The first batch of electric motorcycles will be used for testing before the manufacturer starts selling the motorcycles to the public. Testing the vehicles before starting public deliveries is quite common as this ensures that the vehicle does not face any issues once it is delivered to the consumers.

The assembly line of Raptee Energy is now fully operational and the motorcycle will be launched within this quarter. The first batch of motorcycles will undergo testing and homologation processes, including ARAI certification and on-road safety checks. The company's CEO & Co-founder, Dinesh Arjun, expressed enthusiasm about reaching this pivotal moment, stating, “At Raptee, for over 4 years, we have imagined and reimagined electric motorcycles to give consumers not just a replacement but an actual upgrade from traditional ICE alternatives. After years of hard work, we are thrilled to introduce our first production-ready motorcycle, a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability. This milestone not only represents our growth as a company but also reflects our commitment to providing tech savvy thrilling riding experience along with complete safety and freedom from range anxiety."

The first facility of Raptee Energy will be opened in Chennai. The manufacturer wants to not only use the store as a point of sale but also offer a walkthrough of the manufacturing facility to see the motorcycles being made. Raptee will be taking a hybrid approach with online and offline channels.

Also Read : Raptee Energy's new electric motorcycle breaks cover, promises 150 km range

Raptee's new electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 135 kmph while the acceleration time of 0-60 kmph is rated for 3.5 seconds. The claimed range of the motorcycle is around 150 km on a single charge and 0-80 per cent charge takes 45 minutes.

First Published Date: