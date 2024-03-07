Porsche Taycan's most potent version to debut on March 11. Know more

Porsche is gearing up to take the cover off the most potent iteration of Taycan. Slated to break the cover on March 11, the upcoming version of the Porsche Taycan is probably a production model of the prototype that lapped the Nordschleife in 7:07.55 earlier this year in January. The pre-production version of the Taycan beat the fastest previous time for a Porsche EV by 26 seconds.

The German sportscar manufacturer has touted the upcoming version of the EV as the most dynamic Taycan of all time. The EV slashed 26 seconds from the Taycan Turbo S's lap time and 17.6 seconds from the Tesla Model S Plaid's lap record at the Nurburgring. Considering that, the upcoming iteration of Porsche Taycan will be extremely fast.

Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow

Ahead of its unveiling, Porsche has teased the upcoming car. However, the teaser image only shows a shadowy silhouette of the EV. It gets a big wing at the back that sets it apart from other derivatives. The wing along with other aerodynamic elements make sure the electric car comes with a high level of aerodynamic efficiency.

Currently, the most potent Porsche Taycan is the Turbo S variant, which promises 925 bhp peak power. The upcoming flagship model is expected to exceed the 1,000 bhp mark to match its rival Tesla Model S Plaid, which generates a monstrous 1,006 bhp peak power. Also, the upcoming EV would come with neck-snapping acceleration capability compared to the Taycan Turbo S. The current Porsche Taycan Turbo S is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds, which is faster than the old Turbo S by 0.4 seconds.

Porsche has not revealed the name of the upcoming variant of the Taycan EV. However, it could don the nomenclature as Taycan Turbo GT. Also, the carmaker has not revealed anything about the number of electric motors onboard the upcoming flagship EV.

First Published Date: