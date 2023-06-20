Taycan inside a bottle? Check out Porsche's latest art exhibits

Porsche has teamed up with the Aranya Theatre Festival in northern China
Together, they aim to bring out an immersive art experience
The exhibits are being staged in the seaside art community of Aranya, Hebei Province
A ‘dream’ sculpture marks the starting point of Porsche's 75-year journey
The drifting bottle - ‘Dream Capsule’ – symbolises the transformative journey of fulfilling one's dreams
Taycan wrapped within the scroll shows Porsche's sports car dream
‘Dream Bold’, meanwhile, is a reinterpretation of the classic Porsche 934
'Dream in Motion' captures the vibrant energy of Porsche Taycan as it races across the Aranya waterfront
It uses colourful geometric shapes to artistically express the rising sand and dust