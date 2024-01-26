Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India at 1.65 crore

After releasing sketch designs globally, Porsche has launched the Macan EV in the Indian market. The Macan EV will be offered in two variants - Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. In India, Porsche will only sell Macan Turbo which costs ₹1.65 crore ex-showroom. Porsche India has started accepting bookings for the new electric SUV. Deliveries are set to begin in the second half of the year.

The Porsche Macan 4 has up to 402 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 650 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 220 kmph. The claimed WLTP range for this version is 613 km. The 95 kWh battery pack takes 21 minutes to go up from 10 to 80 per cent using 270kW on an 800V DC system. On the other hand, the Macan Turbo puts out 630 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of up to 1,130 Nm in the Overboost mode. It has a top speed of 260 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The WLTP claimed range of the Macan Turbo is 591 km.

In terms of dimensions, the Macan Electric has grown. It is 103 mm longer, 15 mm wider and 2 mm lower than the ICE-version of Macan. The electric vehicle is based on Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture which is co-developed with Audi. Upcoming vehicles such as Audi Q6 E-Tron and Cayenne Electric will also use the same platform.

A look at the rear of the Porsche Macan Turbo Electric.

The design language of the Macan Electric now takes inspiration from the Taycan. It gets four LED elements for the daytime running lamps while the main headlamp setup now sits in the bumper. The rear now has a coupe-like design with a new set of LED tail lamps which have a flatter design and are connected via a lightbar.

The interior now looks more up-market as it now shares the design with the Cayenne. The customer can get up to three screens, there is a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment system that is offered as standard. Then there is an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger.

