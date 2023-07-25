HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Chinese Ev Maker Byd's $1 Billion Proposal To Build Ev Plant In India Turned Down. Here Is Why

Chinese EV maker BYD's $1 billion proposal to build EV plant in India rejected

The government has rejected a USD 1 billion investment proposal of Chinese electric car maker BYD and its Hyderabad-based partner Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, sources said.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Chinese EV maker BYD launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India last year at a price of ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second model from the Chinese EV maker, besides the e6 MPV, in India. It offers 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.
Chinese EV maker BYD launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India last year at a price of ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second model from the Chinese EV maker, besides the e6 MPV, in India. It offers 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.

Domestic infra major MEIL and BYD's joint venture proposed to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Telangana with a joint investment outlay of USD 1 billion (around 8,200 crore). Sources said that the proposal was submitted to the commerce and industry ministry which was circulated for necessary scrutiny and approval from the ministry of heavy industries, the ministry of external affairs and the home ministry.

It was discussed and decided not to approve the proposal, they said.

Comments from BYD could not be obtained as an email query remained unanswered. MEIL also did not respond to an e-mail seeking its comments on the development.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The proposal was under scrutiny because as per FDI rules, any proposal having investments from countries, which are sharing land border with India, mandatorily requires government permission.

Under Press Note 3, the government has made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India. These countries are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

BYD is currently a technology partner to MEIL's Olektra.

As per industry sources, MG Motor, a British brand owned by China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp, has been awaiting government approval to raise funds from its parent.

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

The automaker has been looking to raise capital for some time now to fund its expansion.

With little success so far, it has now started looking for other options to raise the required capital.

India received USD 2.5 billion FDI equity from China from April 2000 to March 2023.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: MG BYD Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.