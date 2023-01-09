Over half of all Tesla cars sold globally in 2022 were made at Giga Shanghai

Tesla's Giga Shanghai has been playing a crucial role in the automaker's production and sales strategy globally. The Giga Shanghai reportedly produced more than half of all Tesla cars sold last year around the world. China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has reported that Giga Shanghai rolled out a total of 710,865 units of electric vehicles in 2022. With the automaker registering 13,13,851 electric cars around the world last year, Giga Shanghai contributed 54.1 per cent, producing two models it is responsible to build.

Giga Shanghai started vehicle production back in December 2019 as the US-based electric car manufacturer's third gigafactory. The plant currently employs 2,000 people and has a reputation for better build quality. Teslarati reports that consumers often find Tesla cars made in Shanghai have fewer panel gaps than those made in the Fremont factory.

Currently, Giga Shanghai manufactures two models, Model 3 and Model Y, which are two of the most popular cars from the auto company. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars built at the Giga Shanghai are not only sold in the Chinese domestic market but exported to other global markets like the rest of Asia and Europe as well.

After the opening of the Giga Shanghai, Tesla opened two more giga-factories in 2022 - Giga Berlin and Giga Texas. Both these two manufacturing facilities are currently in their early stages. However, both plants are reportedly increasing their manufacturing output gradually. For example, Giga Berlin is now building 3,000 cars per week.

Meanwhile, Tesla is mulling the plan to open more production facilities around the world. The carmaker is expected to open its next gigafactory somewhere in Canada. Apart from that, it has also expressed the wish to open a new production plant in southeast Asia.

