One out of 10 cars bought in Delhi this year is an electric vehicle

Delhi has seen more than 18,000 electric vehicles bought between January and March this year. The AAP government has announced that EV sales in Delhi has reached about 15 per cent of overall vehicle sales last month, one of the highest ratios anywhere in India. In all, 7,926 units of electric vehicles, including the commercial ones, were sold in March this year. Out of these, around 20 per cent of the sales came from passenger electric cars. Delhi currently has one of the highest density of electric vehicles among all states in India.

According to the Delhi government, the national capital has seen 18,770 units of electric vehicles sold since the start of this year. In January and February, EV sales contributed to around 10 per cent on an average to the overall vehicle sale in the city. In March, EV contribution to overall vehicle sale has reached a new high. In February, Delhi saw 5,268 electric vehicles sold out of 48,728 overall vehicles registered. In January, EV sales hit 5,576 units among 59,520 vehicles registered overall.

The state government took to social media to highlight how EV sales has been rising in the national capital. "Delhi EV sales Mar'23 report.. 7,917 Electric vehicles sold. EV contributed 14.8% of overall vehicles sold in month; Highest among any states in India. 4W sales contributed to 20% of EV sold. 3W (Goods) contributed 12%. 1.12 lacs EV sold under Delhi EV policy," it said on Twitter.

One of the biggest reason behind high sales of electric vehicles in Delhi is attributed to the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy. The AAP government had launched the comprehensive EV policy back in 2020. Since then, the national capital's EV strength has grown to 1.12 lakh units.

The Delhi EV Policy aimed to put the city as the EV capital of India. It offered incentives to electric vehicle buyers which prompted higher sales of electric cars. Besides passenger EVs, the state government has also taken initiative to transform its public transport fleet into electric with the introduction of several electric buses.

First Published Date: