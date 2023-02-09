Ola S1 & S1 Air get a low range 2 kWh option, priced from 84,999

Ola Electric has rejigged the variant lineup on the S1 electric scooter range and the model now gets a low-range 2 kWh battery pack option. The smaller battery pack replaces the 2.5 kWh battery pack, which was initially announced with the S1 Air and is priced at ₹84,999. Meanwhile, the S1 2 kWh variant is priced at ₹99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom).

The 2 kWh battery pack promises a range of 91 km (IDC) on a single charge on the Ola S1. The battery powers the same mid-drive motor that produces 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) and has a top speed of 90 kmph. The S1 is also available with a 3 kWh battery with a range of 141 km (IDC) and a top speed of 95 kmph.

The Ola S1 Air is now available with three battery packs - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh

In contrast, the Ola S1 Air offers a range of 85 km (IDC) on a single charge from the 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor. The top speed is rated at 85 kmph. Customers who had previously booked the S1 Air with the 2.5 kWh battery pack will be automatically upgraded to the 3 kWh battery pack now available with a range of 125 km (IDC) on a single. The top-spec S1 Air gets a 4 kWh battery with an IDC range of 165 km.

Lastly, the top-spec Ola S1 Pro will be available exclusively with the 4 kWh battery pack paired with the same 8.5 kW motor. The company claims a range of 185 km (IDC) and a top speed of 116 kmph.

The Ola S1 is now available with the 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery options, while the S1 Pro gets only the 4 kWh battery pack

Ola Electric co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that the feedback it received from customers pointed at an average commute of 20-30 km in a day. With the manufacturer scaling up its hypercharger network, the need for 130-140 km of range was an “overkill." This is why the 2 kWh battery makes more sense. Do note that there is no monetary incentive for the smaller battery pack and pricing stays the same for the entry models.

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air 2 kWh opens today, while all the S1 Air variants can be reserved from today onwards. Deliveries for the S1 Air will begin in July this year. The company says deliveries have been delayed by three months due to the rejigged variant options.

