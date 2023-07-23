Ola S1 Air purchase window to open on July 28

Deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will start from early August
Ola Community members can make the bookings even before July 28
The scooter will retail at an introductory, ex-showroom price of ₹1.09 lakh
Introductory prices will be valid from July 28 to 30
Thereafter, prices will increase to ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ola S1 Air gets a smaller 3 kWh battery pack
It claims to have a per-charge range of around 125 kilometers
It has a top speed of 90 kmph
Ola S1 Air is more affordable than the S1 and S1 Pro