Ola S1 Air purchase window to open on July 28

 Deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will start from early August

Ola Community members can make the bookings even before July 28

The scooter will retail at an introductory, ex-showroom price of 1.09 lakh

 Introductory prices will be valid from July 28 to 30

 Check product page

Thereafter, prices will increase to 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ola S1 Air gets a smaller 3 kWh battery pack

It claims to have a per-charge range of around 125 kilometers

 It has a top speed of 90 kmph

Ola S1 Air is more affordable than the S1 and S1 Pro
