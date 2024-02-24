Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Pro Vs Ather 450 Apex: Which Electric Scooter Should You Buy?

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Which electric scooter should you buy?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2024, 20:11 PM
Follow us on:
  • Ola S1 Pro has more range and power but Ather 450 Apex is a limited edition scooter.
The design of both electric scooters is radically different.

Electric vehicles, especially the two-wheelers have gotten really popular in the Indian market. One of the most popular electric scooters currently in the Indian market is the Ola S1 Pro. Recently, a new rival entered the Indian market to compete against the S1 Pro. It is the Ather 450 Apex. Both scooters are their manufacturer's flagship units. So, here is a quick comparison between the Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450 Apex.

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Looks

In terms of looks, both scooters look very different. The S1 Pro looks a bit funky with that front headlamp that is immediately recognizable as Ola. Then there is the Ather which looks more sporty and sharp and a bit smaller in size as well. However, it also retains the family look.

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Battery and range

Ola S1 Pro has a 4 kWh battery pack that can deliver a True Range of 180 km and 143 km in Eco and Normal mode. On the other hand, Ather 450 Apex has a battery pack of 3.7 kWh and a TrueRange of 110 km

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Performance

Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 120 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds whereas the Ather 450 Apex has a top speed of 100 kmph and takes 2.9 seconds to accelerate from 0-40 kmph.

Also Read : Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, priced at 1.47 lakh

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450 Apex
3.7 kWh 100 kmph 157 km
₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
SVITCH CSR 762
3.6 kWh 110 kmph 160 km
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
ADMS Bravo
3.24 kWh 120 100 km
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro
4 kWh 120 kmph 195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Air
3 kWh 90 kmph 101 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Yamaha MT-15
155.0 cc 130 kmph 56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Ola from S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Features

In terms of features, both electric scooters come with a touchscreen instrument cluster. 450 Apex runs on AtherStack whereas S1 Pro runs on MoveOS. There is Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile application too. Ather also comes with a MagicTwist feature whereas Ola gets a tamper alert and party mode.

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450 Apex: Price

The S1 Pro costs 1.30 lakh whereas the 450 Apex is priced at 1.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Having said that, the 450 Apex is a limited edition model.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2024, 20:11 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ather Ather Energy Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro S1 Pro 450 450 Apex Ather 450 Apex
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS