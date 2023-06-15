TVS iQube prices hiked in Delhi: Check out new prices

TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be increasing the prices of the iQube electric scooter as the Fame II subsidy has been revised. The manufacturer has announced new prices for New Delhi. The prices will increase from June 1, 2023, and will be in the range of ₹17,000 – ₹22,000, depending on the variant.

People who booked the iQube till May 20, 2023, will cost ₹1,16,184 for the iQube and ₹1,28,849 for the iQube S. People who booked from May 21st will have to pay ₹1,23,184 for the iQube and ₹1,38,289 for the iQube S. All prices are on-road Delhi.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor is spearheading the EV transformation narrative in the country. Backed by this electrification journey, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters in the last financial year, which is a testament to its strong community of happy customers.

TVS Motor Company has clocked 20,000 units of retail in May 2023 on the back of 1,00,000 customers in the last financial year and to promote electric vehicles, TVS is not passing on the full burden of Fame II subsidy revision to the customers.

Also Read : TVS iQube S review: Should you buy it or wait for iQube ST?

Having said that, TVS has still not revealed any information about the launch of the iQube ST which is the top-end variant. The manufacturer is no longer accepting bookings for the iQube ST. TVS showcased the iQube ST at the Auto Expo 2023.

The iQube is the only electric vehicle that TVS is currently selling. It is known for being one of the sorted electric scooters that are on sale in the Indian market. It is quite practical too with a flat floor, wide and comfortable seat and decent under seat storage.

First Published Date: