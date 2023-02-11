Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters: Variants explained

Ola Electric recently announced quite a few things during their presentation. The brand currently has two electric scooters in the line-up. There is the S1 and the S1 Air. As of now, the brand is only delivering the S1 to the customers, the deliveries of the S1 Air have been postponed and they will now start in July 2023. They got postponed because the manufacturer has announced new variants of the S1 Air. Here is an explanation of all the variants of the S1 and the S1 Air.

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 16:55 PM
Image of Ola S1 Air used for representation purpose only.

Ola S1 Pro and S1

The S1 Pro and S1 were announced first by Ola Electric and the deliveries of the scooters have already begun. The S1 now gets a new 2 kWh battery pack that has an IDC-claimed riding range of 91 km. It has a price of 99,999 and its top speed is limited to 90 kmph.

For 10,000 more, the battery pack on the S1 can be upgraded to a 3 kWh unit. Because of this, the claimed riding range is increased to 141 km and the top speed is increased to 95 kmph.

The top-of-the-line version is the S1 Pro. It has a 4 kWh battery pack with an IDC-claimed riding range of 181 km and a top speed of 116 kmph. It is priced at 1.3 lakh.

Ola S1 Air

The S1 Air is the new most affordable scooter from Ola Electric. It gets slimmer tyres, a different seat and grab rail, a flat floorboard and telescopic forks in the front and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. All the scooters are equipped with the same electric motor which means a top speed of 85 kmph.

The line-up starts with a 2 kWh battery pack which has a claimed riding range of 85 km. It is priced at 84,999. Then there is the 3 kWh battery pack, priced at 99,999. Because of the larger battery pack, the riding range is increased to 125 km as per IDC. The top-of-the-range, S1 Air gets a 4 kWh battery pack that translates to a claimed riding range of 165 km. It is priced at 1.10 lakh.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 16:55 PM IST
