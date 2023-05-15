Ola Electric sets up India's largest D2C auto retail network with 500 outlets

Ola Electric has opened its 500th Experience Centre (EC) or retail outlet in Srinagar District of Jammu & Kashmir. With presence in close to 300 cities, the electric vehicle manufacturer now has the country's largest D2C auto retail network. The OEM has achieved this feat in under eight months since it inaugurated its very first EC in Pune last year.

The company claims that it has achieved a 98% market reach in the country, covering almost all markets here. After inaugurating its 500th reail outlet in Srinagar, the company now aims to take the total number of ECs in India to 1,000 outlets by August of this year.

Also Read : Ola Electric scooter buyer in Delhi duped by conman of ₹80,000: Report

Ola Electric's D2C sales and service model for two-wheelers includes doorstep delivery and servicing. However, a point to note is that despite having 500 ECs across the country, a significant proportion of its sales still comes from its website and apps.

The company says that its omnichannel approach has facilitated EV accessibility throughout the country, particularly in remote areas, where EV penetration is otherwise low. “The opening of our 500th store signifies not only a celebration of our accomplishments but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead," said Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric.

The company currently wrests 40% of India’s EV scooter market. In April, it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales with over 30,000 units sold, also helping it cement its position at the top of the EV two-wheeler sales table for the eighth consecutive month.

In a separate development, Ola Electric, along with a few other EV twi-wheeler makers have agreed to refund EV charger costs paid by their customers. The decision comes after the Centre had blocked paying out incentives to EV makers under the FAME II scheme for charging customers for the EV charging unit that came with their electric scooters. The amount of refund is estimated to be nearly ₹300 crore. The refund will allow the EV makers to be eligible again for FAME II incentives offered by the government.

First Published Date: