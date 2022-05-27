HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Responds To User's Claim Of Dismantled Front Fork On S1 Pro

Ola Electric responds to user's claim of dismantled front fork on S1 Pro

Ola Electric points to how around 50,000 of its S1 Pro model is currently out and about on Indian roads and that it remains committed to quality checks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 06:03 PM
This image of a broken Ola S1 Pro unit was tweeted by @SreenadhMenon
This image of a broken Ola S1 Pro unit was tweeted by @SreenadhMenon
This image of a broken Ola S1 Pro unit was tweeted by @SreenadhMenon
This image of a broken Ola S1 Pro unit was tweeted by @SreenadhMenon

Ola Electric on Friday issued an official statement regarding an incident reported by an S1 Pro owner in which he claimed that the front fork of his electric scooter completely broke. The company, in its response, underlined the claim of a thorough testing of each product that comes out of its factory lines and said the front fork breaking ‘are due to isolated high impact accidents.’

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

An Ola S1 Pro user named Sreenadh Menon recently took to Twitter to share an image of his electric scooter in which its front fork had completely undone. The post gathered a whole lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform and once again raised quality concerns over this particular electric scooter model. The owner also claimed he wasn't speeding when the incident happened.

There were many on social media who once again chose to target Ola Electric for what they said was shoddy quality control checks. There were, however, also many who countered by saying that their respective units had no issues. It is a statement that Ola Electric would subsequently echo. “Vehicle safety & quality standards are of paramount importance at Ola. Ola today has more than 50,000 scooters on the road. So far, our scooters have travelled over ~45 million cumulative km on Indian roads," the official statement from the company read. “The recently reported incidents of front fork breakage are due to isolated high impact accidents. All our scooters undergo rigorous quality and performance assessment across different terrains and riding conditions in India."

High impact accidents, more often than not, are a result of speeding even if the owner of the impacted S1 Pro claims he wasn't guilty of it. It is also not clear if Ola Electric came to the said conclusion after an investigation on its part.

This is not the first time that Ola Electric has suggested - directly or indirectly - that a particular incident with its product is a fault on the rider's part. In April, the company had denied an owner's claim of a faulty regenerative braking system having caused an accident, and had even publicly released a data chart as proof that the said unit was being subjected to sudden bursts of speeds.

At present, mechanical or software-related faults are plaguing Ola Electric's image regardless of where the fault may be at. And while it is also true that scores of owners have taken to Twitter to applaud the product, complaints, from glitches to panel gaps, delivery and service timelines have been galore too. Sporadic incidents of S1 Pro units catching fire haven't helped either and Ola Electric also had to issue recall orders for 1,441 units for inspection. 

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 06:03 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Pro S1 Pro Ola Electric EV Electric scooter Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Car sales take a hit due to semiconductor shortage, Covid-19 measures
Car sales take a hit due to semiconductor shortage, Covid-19 measures
Asia Road Racing Championship 2022: Honda India Racing Team lands in Malaysia
Asia Road Racing Championship 2022: Honda India Racing Team lands in Malaysia
This Ferrari SF90 Stradale gets mangled after head-on collision with parked cars
This Ferrari SF90 Stradale gets mangled after head-on collision with parked cars
Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city