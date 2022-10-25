HT Auto
Ola electric car teased again. Check features it will offer

Ola Electric has teased its first electric car for the second time. It provides new details about the upcoming EV which is expected to make debut in 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 09:28 AM
Ola Electric has teased its upcoming electric car which is expected to be officially unveil in 2024. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)
Ola Electric has teased its upcoming electric car which is expected to be officially unveil in 2024. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)
Ola Electric has teased its upcoming electric car which is expected to be officially unveil in 2024. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)
Ola Electric has teased its upcoming electric car which is expected to be officially unveil in 2024. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)

Ola Electric has offered yet another glimpse of its upcoming electric car during Diwali ahead of its much anticipated debut in 2024. This is the second time that Ola has showcased the electric car after teasing it during its Independence Day event while launching the new S1 electric scooter. The new teaser offers fresh insights into what to expect from the first electric car from the Tamil Nadu-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer. It also revealed the interior of the electric car for the first time.

The teaser video shows the dashboard of the upcoming Ola Electric car. There will be a large floating digital infotainment screen perched at the centre of a minimalist dashboard. There is hint of ambient lighting around the dashboard as well.

The most interesting bit about the interior is the cockpit which will come with an octagonal-shaped steering wheel. If it makes it to the production version, that would be a first in the EV segment in India. The two-spoke steering wheel will come with mounted controls highlighted in the dark through its backlit buttons and the Ola logo at the centre.

Ola Electric car is being touted as the quickest battery-powered four-wheeler in the country. The EV maker claims it will be the quickest EV on Indian roads once launched, can hit 100 kmph in four seconds and have a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 cdr. Ola Electric also claimed the EV will have one of the longest range with ability to travel around 500 kms before needing to be plugged in.

Ola Electric car will also come with features such as an all-glass roof, a first in its segment, and Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) when launched. The Ola Electric car will be manufactured at Ola's FutureFactory near Bengaluru, the same facility where the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters are being manufactured. The company expects to manufacture a million units of electric cars each year once the facility operates at full potential.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Electric car Electric vehicle
Ola electric car teased again. Check features it will offer
Ola electric car teased again. Check features it will offer

