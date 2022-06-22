Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has launched its third manufacturing facility in the country. Its latest ‘mega factory’ is located in Karoli, Rajasthan and is touted to be one of the most comprehensive and integrated two-wheeler units in the country. The company aims to roll out one million units each year from the factory. Okinawa's other two factories are also located in Rajasthan.

The new mega factory will be equipped with state-of-the-art production facilities, and will be spread across 30 acres of land. It is expected to be fully operational from October 2023, providing employment to more than 5,000 people. The plant will be the company's largest and a fully integrated electric two-wheeler plant. The company plans to investment an amount of ₹500 crore to build and run the factory.

The Okinawa plant for electric vehicles will be a fully automatic unit along with the automation for powertrain manufacturing. The factory is in line with the government's Made in India and Made for India vision. It consists in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit and an in-house Motor and Controller Plant.

The massive facility will also see Robotic Automation of plastic body parts molding for electric vehicles as well as a state-of-the-art paint shop to facilitate localization in the production process. Manufacturing of Okinawa's entire range of electric scooters and motorcycles will be rolled out in this factory.

By expanding its production capacity in the country with the third plant, Okinawa aims to meet the unprecedented increase in demand for electric two-wheelers in the country. Alongside ramping up production, the company also envisions to revolutionize the entire sector by improving its R&D facility, warehouse, and Supplier Park. “The mega factory will not only concentrate on the manufacturing of vehicles. It will also have a supplier park that will take account of motor, controllers, battery packs and other electrical parts meant to support the complete EV ecosystem," said Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech.

