Nissan Max Out Convertible Concept Looks Like Straight From A Computer Screen

Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen

Nissan has been teasing its philosophy of future personal mobility through a range of concept vehicles. The latest in this list comes in the form of the Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept, which previews an all-electric sporty roadster that looks like appearing straight from the screen of a computer. The Japanese auto manufacturer will showcase the concept car in a series of events called Nissan Futures.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM
Nissan Max-Out concept comes as part of the brand's philosophy for future mobility.

Interestingly, the concept car originally debuted in November 2021 as one of the four 'Out concept cars from the brand. The other models in the series were Chill-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out. Surprisingly, all these three models were digital renderings, but there was no real-life presence of them. However, the Max-Out comes having a physical presence, unlike its other siblings.

The Nissan Max-Out is a full-size convertible, and it looks like heavily influenced by the Tron movies. It looks heavily digitalized from every angle. From the front profile to the wheels, everything appears highly digitalized. In place of a conventional headlamp, the front profile sports a digital display with LED illumination. The wheels come highly noticeable with round 3D patterns, which appear hypnotic if one stares at them too long. The neon blue and neon green colour theme adds the Tron like vibe to the concept car.

Moving inside the cabin, the convertible concept car has been designed with exclusive detailing. It features a wide digital screen that is capable of handling multiple tasks. Considering the graphic on the left side of the display, it looks like one of the car's tasks is to monitor the space. Instead of a conventional steering wheel, it gets a yoke that has a digital display at the centre and sports neon green lighting. The display appears on transparent glass that has a neon green theme. The two-seater roofless car seems to have ample space inside the cockpit.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan concept car electric car electric vehicle
