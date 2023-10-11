Nissan Hyper Adventure electric SUV concept breaks cover with e-4ORCE AWD system

Nissan has digitally uncovered another exciting pure electric SUV concept after the Hyper Urban concept . The new concept electric SUV is christened as Hyper Adventure and comes with a rugged design. What makes it unique is the design elements that are futuristic and practical. The EV concept will be showcased in physical form later this month at the Japan Mobility Show.

The boxy-looking Nissan Hyper Adventure concept car comes on the heels of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept. It features a pair of traditional front doors as well as a pair of butterfly rear doors. Another interesting design element is the trunk steps located at the back, which are retractable as and when required. This clearly shows that Nissan has imagined the concept as a compact home on wheels that can travel to the most treacherous terrains easily.

Watch: First look: Nissan Ariya electric SUV

The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept gets sleek LED headlamps, while the flat yet sculpted closed panel gives it a muscular vibe. It runs on chunky large closed wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. The side panel is equally muscular. It gets a thick side step. Moving to the back, the EV gets a uniquely positioned sleek LED strip acting as a taillight and brake lights. The rear bumper too is noteworthy thanks to its layered design, which is actually the retractable trunk steps. These steps are automatically extendable. Along with the rear bench seat that can rotate 180 degrees, it makes a comfortable sitting position altogether.

Nissan claims that the concept comes with dynamic body panels that express activity. The overall design has been executed keeping the aerodynamic efficiency in focus. Also, keeping in mind the accessibility in rugged or snowy terrains, the car gets crampons on all four tyres, that are there to help it to drive through snow with ease.

Speaking of the interior, it gets a fully digital instrument panel connected to the bottom of the windshield and serves as a screen with a wide field of view. The seats are made from a combination of cloth and straps. There’s also enough space inside for equipment like tents, skis, or even a kayak, claims the automaker.

The concept EV gets Nissan's e-4ORCE electric all-wheel drive system that enables the vehicle to – theoretically at least – reach remote destinations without getting stuck.

First Published Date: