Nissan EVs to power evacuation centres in Japan in case of natural disasters

Nissan Motor and Kotohira town have signed an agreement according to which Nissan Leaf EVs or electric vehicles will be deployed to power evacuation centers in case of natural disasters in the area. Japan is prone to natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes, and sits on the Ring of Fire along the Pacific Ocean. In the past, several operations in the aftermath of natural disasters have been hampered due to a lack of power supply.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM
FILE PHOTO: A charging cable is attached to a Nissan Leaf electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A charging cable is attached to a Nissan Leaf electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show.

As per the agreement between Nissan Motor and Kotohira town, the auto company will deploy its Nissan Leaf EVs to evacuation centres at no cost in order to help with a wide variety of emergency procedures. Even at normal times, power from Leaf EVs would be used to light up several events being organised here.

Nissan Leaf EV is one of the earliest full battery-electric vehicle in the world. The 2023 model has a claimed range of around 340 kms and is available with two battery options - 40 kWh and 60 kWh. In recent times, the EV has had to face some safety-related issues pertaining to the battery pack at its core with buyers asked to park the vehicles in the open. Recently, the company issued a recall order for around 63,000 units of Leaf EV built between 2017 and 2022.

In terms of range and many features, the Nissan Leaf EV has not started appearing rather dated. This is especially true when pitted against newer rivals. But deploying the EV to power centres during emergencies could indeed prove to be a valuable asset in times of natural calamities.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Leaf EV Electric car electric vehicle
