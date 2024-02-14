mXmoto launches M16 e-bike at 1.98 lakh

mXmoto has launched its new offering, M16 e-bikes at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-bike comes with a claimed range of 160 kms to 200 kms on single charge consuming 1.6 units per charge and a charging capacity of 0 to 90 per cent in less than three hours. The e-bike come with an 8-year warranty on the battery, 80,000 kmsand three-year warranty on motor and controller.

The company claims that the motor controller of M16 increases input power by 16 per cent to stimulate higher performance of the bike’s driving system. The 80 AMP high-efficiency controllers is further equipped with regenerative braking.

Other key features of the advanced M16 cruisers include dynamic LED headlight, triple-disc brake system for enhanced braking performance, LED direction indicators , Smart App, cruise control, reverse assist, anti-skid assist, parking assist, on-board navigation, on-ride calling and a Bluetooth sound system.

Rajendra Malhotra, Managing Director, mXmoto, stated that with the M16 model, the company aims to establish itself as pioneers in the world of performance electric bikes.

Earlier in October 2023, the company introduced the mXv Eco electric scooter. he mXmoto mXv is offered in two versions. The smaller battery pack has a claimed riding range between 80 km to 100 km on a single charge. It is priced at ₹84,999 ex-showroom. The larger battery pack has a claimed riding range of between 105 km and 120 km. It is priced at ₹94,999 ex-showroom.

In terms of features, the e-scooter comes with a TFT screen, onboard navigation, calling support through Bluetooth, cruise control, reverse assist, LED lighting and self-diagnosis. The manufacturer is also offering a front-disc brake and contrast stitching for the seat. mXmoto says that the scooter comes with LED Daytime Running Lamp, adaptive lighting, and variable light intensity and they are offering a rear top box as a free accessory.

