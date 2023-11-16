Yamaha MT-15 is an aggressive looking naked streetfighter motorcycle in India

Published Nov 16, 2023

The bike comes with a rugged look that grabs attention at the very first glance

The second generation iteration of Yamaha MT-15 was launched in India  earlier in 2023 at 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

An aggressive look, modern features, power-packed performance and sub-2 lakh price make it an appealing bike

The Yamaha MT-15 comes as the naked version of R15 V4

The bike gets LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, fully digital instrument cluster and a LED taillamp enhancing its premium quotient

It runs on contrasting coloured alloy wheels, wrapped with meaty rubber

Powering the bike is a 155 cc engine that churns out 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque

For transmission duty, it gets a six-speed gearbox

It competes with Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
