The bike comes with a rugged look that grabs attention at the very first glance
The second generation iteration of Yamaha MT-15 was launched in India earlier in 2023 at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
An aggressive look, modern features, power-packed performance and sub-2 lakh price make it an appealing bike
The Yamaha MT-15 comes as the naked version of R15 V4
The bike gets LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, fully digital instrument cluster and a LED taillamp enhancing its premium quotient
It runs on contrasting coloured alloy wheels, wrapped with meaty rubber
Powering the bike is a 155 cc engine that churns out 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque
For transmission duty, it gets a six-speed gearbox
It competes with Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V