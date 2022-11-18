Music composer Vishal Dadlani brings home the Vaan UrbanSport Pro e-bicycle

Ace music composer and one-half of the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar, Vishal Dadlani recently took delivery of his new Vaan UrbanSport Pro e-bicycle in Mumbai. The company recently commenced its operations in the city with the launch of the UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro electric bicycles and Dadlani is one of its first high-profile customers. The UrbanSport Pro is the brand’s flagship offering and is priced at ₹72,999 (ex-showroom). The e-bicycle features a compact frame, 20-inch wheels, detachable batteries, indicators, and more.

The Vaan UrbanSport Pro comes with a removable 48-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 60 km on a single charge. The e-bicycle has a power-assisted mode with-five level electric gears and a full-throttle mode with top speeds of up to 25 km. The e-bicycle gets a compact unisex aluminium alloy frame to ensure a lighter kerb weight. It also gets lightweight alloy wheels, while the front forks come from Spinner in the US. The handlebar and saddle are sourced from Benelli and the headset is from Protek. The e-bicycle uses a Shimano Tourney 7-speed derailleur. There’s also an LCD display with all the essential information. The detachable battery can be fully charged in about four hours.

The Vaan Urbansport Pro e-bicycle gets a detachable battery that offers a range of 60 km

The Vaan Moto e-bicycles come with a five-year warranty on the frame and a two-year warranty on the battery, motor and controller. There’s a one-year warranty on other elements, excluding consumables. The electric bicycle comes with a portable charger, tool kit and user manual as standard.

Vaan Moto plans to launch multiple showrooms across the country beyond Mumbai. The company has signed a dealership pact with Cosmos Sports for setting up nine showrooms and service centres across Kerala. There will also be multi-brand retail outlets in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Andaman. The start-up has tied up with the Casino Group Hotels, Mahindra Holidays, Le Leela, and Zuri Resorts to retail its electric bicycles.

