Milind Soman to ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore

India’s supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman will ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore. He is doing this as a part of

which is the second edition of the multi-city solo cycle & electric bike ride powered by Ather from Mumbai to Mangalore. The Green Ride is an initiative to create awareness amongst people, to encourage them to keep the environment healthy with pollution-free clean air by making the right choices. It aims at promoting the cause of a sustainable environment, clean air and green energy.

The Green Ride 2.0 will be held from 19th December 2022 to 26th December 2022. It will cover a total distance of over 1400 km across 10 cities in 8 days. The cities covered enroute are; Mumbai, Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Belgaon, Shegaon, Hirebennur, Tumkuru, Mysore, Mangalore. On his route, Milind will visit solar energy plants, perform tree plantation drives and will engage with local NGOs dedicated to the cause of a sustainable environment along the route.

With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Also Read : All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

This is not the first time that Milind is participating in the Green Ride. He was there in its first iteration too which happened in December 2021. Milind Soman completed a 1,000-km long bicycle journey from Mumbai to the national capital to raise awareness about air pollution. He cycled 150 km a day to promote the use of cleaner fuel and a healthy lifestyle to tackle pollution.

However, this time Milind is using an Ather 450X which is the current flagship scooter for the manufacturer. The manufacturer launched the Gen 3 of the scooter this year in the market. It now has a TrueRange of 105 km. The usable battery capacity is of 3.24 kWh. The manufacturer also gave a wider tyre at the rear and a new set of rear view mirrors.

First Published Date: