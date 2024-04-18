HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Motor's New Partnership Promises Extended Battery Life For Evs. Here's How

MG Motor's new partnership promises extended battery life for EVs. Here's How

By: PTI
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 13:15 PM
MG Motor India has signed an MoU with two Epsilon Group subsidiaries - Power EV, for charging solutions and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.
MG Motor India has signed an MoU with two Epsilon Group subsidiaries - Power EV, for charging solutions and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has partnered with the Epsilon Group for EV charging solutions and battery recycling. As part of the collaboration, the automaker has signed an MoU with two Epsilon Group subsidiaries - Power EV, for charging solutions and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.

As per the agreement, Power EV will provide Custom Charging technology to develop AC and DC charging solutions for charging solutions for MG’s EVs.

Through active involvement in the MG charge initiative – deploying 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days within residential communities and apartments across India – Power EV aims to bolster the existing public charging network by expanding the availability of AC chargers and introducing high-capacity DC charging options, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Also Read : MG Motor India plans to expand presence in tier 3 & 4 cities. Here’s how

LICO will assist MG Motor India in its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations by providing comprehensive battery recycling and certification services, it added.

"Our collaboration with the Epsilon Group signifies a strategic alliance aimed at realising this vision through an efficient charging infrastructure which aids and complements a circular economy by way of second-life and end-of-life solutions for batteries," MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: MG mg motor india electric vehicle ev

