MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia

MG Motor's upcoming electric car is being used as the official ride at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. The carmaker has shared images of the Wuling Air EV, a micro electric car, based on which MG Motor will develop its next EV for India. There are around 300 units of Air EV deployed in Bali, the venue of the G20 Summit, to transport delegates and other officials. The EV has been decked up especially for the event with special livery designs.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 14:05 PM
The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.

The Wuling Air EVs deployed at the summit have two distinct livery designs. The first one, with red and orange motif and cloud patterns on the front represents freedom, friendship, and serenity. The second one, with blue colour, symbolises diversity in Indonesia.

The upcoming electric vehicle will be based on the Wuling Air EV which is currently being sold in Indonesia. In India, the compact EV has been codenamed E230 and is expected to not be called Air EV. Instead, MG will use a new name for the vehicle.

The upcoming MG Motor electric car is likely to be of similar dimensions as the Wuling Air EV. It is expected to be around 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm wide and 1,631 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. It will be smaller than the Tiago EV, and quite similar to the recently-launched Eas-E micro EV from PMV Electric.

Wuling offers the Air EV with two battery packs, which include a 17.3 kWh unit and a bigger 26.7 kWh unit. Wuling claims the smaller battery offers a range of up to 200 kms while the bigger one offers up to 300-km range. Both battery packs get an electric motor on the rear axle that is capable of producing 41 Ps.

MG Motor India has announced that they will launch the Wuling Air EV-based electric vehicle in January next year. It is expected to be showcased during the Auto Expo in Delhi to be held in the same month. The price of MG's version of Air EV is expected to be around 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 14:05 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Wuling Air EV
