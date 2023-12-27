MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon

MG Motor has tied up with yet another charging point operator (CPO) in India to expand its EV charging network. The British-origin carmaker has joined hands with Zeon, one of the CPOs with largest network across the country, as its sixth partner to enable EV customers charge on the go. The duo signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will allow MG Motor customers to access more than 300 chargers from Zeon around India.

MG Motor's partnership with Zeon will aim to offer EV charging solutions for owners at several key locations like highways and within cities. The deal will offer exclusive access toMG Motor customers at Zeon EV charging kiosks across the country. MG Motor currently has more than 12,000 EV charging stations in India. Zeon will add another 300 odd kiosks to the list. These will include both AC and DC chargers.

MG Motor currently offers two electric cars in India. The ZS EV, which was launched in India back in 2020, was its first electric vehicle. Earlier this year, MG Motor introduced its second electric car Comet EV. The small and boxy EV is currently the most affordable electric vehicle one can buy in India. The Comet EV is priced from ₹7.98 lakh, going up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback takes on the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E-C3 in the segment.

MG Motor plans to expand its EV lineup in coming days, which will benefit from its growing EV charging network. It aims to launch five new cars, most of them being EVs, by 2028. The carmaker is also planning to assemble EV batteries at its facility in Gujarat. Expanding the EV charging network is therefore key to MG's roadmap for India. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director at MG Motor India, said, “This strategic alliance with Zeon Electric underscores our dedication to sustainable mobility and our commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for our customers." Kartikeyan Palanisamy, Founder of Zeon, said, “Together, we are committed to establishing a cutting-edge charging infrastructure that prioritizes convenience and reliability for electric vehicle owners."

MG Motor has not confirmed its upcoming electric cars for India yet. However, at the Auto Expo held earlier this year, the carmaker showcased several EVs, including the likes of MG 5 EV estate car, MG 4 EV and eRX5. The carmaker will also expected to venture into the hybrid vehicle segment in India soon. Some of the hybrid vehicles showcased by MG at the Auto Expo were eHS PHEV and eMG 6 hybrid.

