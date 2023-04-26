MG Comet EV launch today: LIVE and latest updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Comet EV will be officially launched by MG Motor India today. The Comet EV may be a small car - smallest EV in India, but it is making some very big promises as it positions itself as a viable urban mobility option. The MG Comet EV will also be the second all-electric vehicle from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV which was first launched in 2020 and then updated earlier this year. There is a whole lot of attention on the mass-market EV segment now, a space where Tata Motors has a commanding lead with the likes of Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. Will the MG Comet EV make a mark here? Catch live and latest updates from the launch of MG Comet EV.
