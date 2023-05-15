MG Comet EV booking starts. Here's how to reserve India's most affordable EV

MG Motor India has opened the bookings of the Comet EV from noon today. One needs to pay ₹11,000 to reserve India's most affordable electric car. MG Motor had launched the Comet EV at an introductory price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) last month. Earlier this month, the carmaker revealed that the EV, the smallest in terms of its size in the segment, will be available in three variants called Pace, Play and Plush. The price of the top-spec version of Comet EV will be available at ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The introductory prices of the Comet EV will only be applicable for the first 5,000 bookings. After that, MG Motor is expected to increase the prices of the electric car. At under ₹8 lakh, the Comet EV undercuts the Tata Tiago EV by more than ₹70,000.

To book MG Comet EV online, one needs to visit the official website of MG Motor India. One can choose the ‘E-book your MG’ option and select the variant of the Comet EV. The booking amount can be paid online.

For the first time, MG Motor will offer option to Comet EV buyers to track their bookings. Using its Track and Trace feature in MyMG app, MG Motor will offer real-time update on the unit one books. One will be able to track the updates right from the manufacturing facility till it reaches the dealership and is ready for delivery. MG Motor says this will offer a more transparent process in car-buying experience. The carmaker has said that the delivery process will start from May 22 in a phased manner.

MG Comet EV variants Price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Pace 7.98 lakh Play 9.28 lakh Plush 9.98 lakh

MG Comet EV is a two-door four-seater model, and is the smallest all-electric vehicle in the country. It stands under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, 1,505 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. MG is offering Comet EV with 12-inch steel wheels.

MG Comet EV will come equipped with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The battery has IP67 rating and is offered with a warranty of eight years or 1.20 lakh kms. MG promises the electric car can offer a range of up to 230 kms on a single charge. The Comet EV is powered by a solo electric motor that is mounted on the rear axle. It can generate up to 41 hp of power and peak torque of 110 Nm. The top speed of Comet EV is 100 kmph. The electric car also offers three drive modes which includes Eco, Normal and Sport.

