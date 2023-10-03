Updated Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept to debut at Tokyo Mobility Show

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the updated iteration of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. The Japanese car manufacturer has said that the updated eVX concept will make its debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show later this month. It will be showcased alongside the Suzuki Swift Concept that previews the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The automaker has said that the updated eVX SUV concept comes as the car manufacturer's first global strategy electric vehicle. The auto giant further stated that the eVX previews an electric vehicle that realizes the true Suzuki SUV driving experience by further evolving the electronically controlled 4x4 technologies.

Dimensionally, the Suzuki eVX concept measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. Speaking of the design, the updated iteration of the all-electric concept SUV comes with minor styling tweaks. It sports repositioned LED lights and production-spec wing mirrors. The Suzuki brand logo has been positioned slightly higher than the previous concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Suzuki has said that the interior of the car will be showcased during the upcoming Japan Mobility Show. Expect it to come with a dual-screen setup, which will combine the fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system into a single freestanding unit. Also, expect a flat-bottom sporty steering wheel, rotary dials and touch panels to be there inside the cabin.

On the powertrain front, Maruti Suzuki previously said that the eVX will come equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. However, the cell chemistry was not revealed that will be available in the production model. Maruti Suzuki previously said that the EV will come offering a 550 km range, which Suzuki has not revised stating that the electric SUV will promise a 500 km range on a single charge.

