HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles With Six Evs, 20% Of Maruti Suzuki's Sales Will Be Purely Electrified By 2030: Rc Bharagava

Only 20% of Maruti Suzuki's sales will be pure EV by 2030, says RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to launch at least six electric cars over the next few years. With the first pure electric car from Maruti Suzuki slated to launch in 2025, the automaker is planning to have a portfolio of six different EVs by the end of this decade. However, even with that, the car manufacturer would see only about 20 per cent of its sales to be pure electric by 2030, believes Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki EVX
Maruti Suzuki plans to launch six different electric cars in India by 2030.
Maruti Suzuki EVX
Maruti Suzuki plans to launch six different electric cars in India by 2030.

PTI has quoted Bhargava saying that Maruti Suzuki was first trying to convert the popular hatchback WagonR into an electric car. He reportedly also said that the conversion happened successfully but the cost of the WagonR EV was coming out so high that it would not be a viable proposition if put on sale. Hence, the automaker started developing a bigger electric car, the Maruti Suzuki chairman reportedly added.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki mulls plan to use biofuel in its cars, hints RC Bhargava

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023, which previewed a compact electric SUV. Maruti Suzuki claimed that upon launch this electric SUV would promise up to 550 km range on a single charge. The concept EV was showcased in February this year, measuring 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,600 mm tall. Expect the production version of this EV concept to debut in 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
₹ 21 - 24.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV Max
₹ 17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the automaker's EV strategy, Bhargava reportedly said that the lower car segment is not such as could be converted to electric vehicles. "Now let's look at developing a bigger model because the lower car segment is not such as could be converted to electric operations and still remain within the affordability region for customers of that car," Bhargava reportedly said. He also added that by the time Maruti Suzuki enters the EV market later this decade, there will be a large number of electric vehicles selling in the Indian market.

Speaking about the Indian car market at large, the Maruti Suzuki chairman said that it is going to be a growing marketplace. He also reportedly noted that it is going to be a highly competitive car market. However, for that, the auto companies have to work to bring the best of technologies, the best products, the greatest reliability in their products, and the best of after-sales service, Bhargava reportedly said. "That's what Maruti has been trying to do all these 40 years. That is what we will continue to do. And we will continue to see that we make our best efforts to keep a large part of the market under our control," he reportedly added.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: eVX Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki EVX Maruti Suzuki electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.