Maruti eVX to Tata Harrier EV: Electric cars to launch in India next year

India will get a number of new electric cars in the next 12 months as the EV segment continues to grow at a rapid rate. Several carmakers have already confirmed launch of their new electric vehicles in 2024. Some of these models will help top carmakers enter the EV fray in the country which currently has less than seven per cent contribution to overall vehicle sales in India. Key names among the expected electric cars to hit Indian shores include the likes of Maruti Suzuki's first EV - the eVX, Tata Harrier EV among others. Here is a quick look at list of brand new electric cars to launch in India next year.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

2024 will be a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, as it plans to put its first ever electric car eVX to production. The carmaker has confirmed that the eVX electric SUV, first showcased at the Auto Expo held in January this year, will be manufactured from Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility at Hansalpur starting next year. It is expected to be launched some time in 2024. The eVX electric SUV will come with a range of around 550 kms in a single charge. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. When launched, it will take on the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona among others.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors has confirmed that its flagship Harrier SUV, which recently received a major facelift, will get its electric version next year. The Harrier EV made its debut at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Built on the Gen 2 EV architecture, the Harrier EV will come with V2L and V2V charging facilities. The Harrier EV has been spotted testing on roads ahead of its launch within the next few months. However, very little is known about what this electric SUV will offer in terms of range, performance and features.

Tata Punch EV

The second electric vehicle from Tata stable expected to make India debut next year is the Punch. The smallest SUV from the carmaker already has the ICE and CNG version on sale. When launched, it will become the fourth car in Tata's lineup to offer ICE, CNG and EV version of the same model. The Punch EV is expected to come with the same Ziptron technology that is doing duty in other Tata EVs like Nexon. The size of the battery could be the ones used for Tigor EV or the Nexon EV. Tata Punch EV could offer range of more than 300 kms in a single charge in the long-range version.

Tata Curvv EV

The third electric car from Tata Motors expected to be launched in 2024 is the Curvv EV. Tata is likely to launch the EV version of the SUV after its ICE version makes its debut. The Curvv EV will be based on Tata Motor's X1 platform which will be heavily reworked to become EV ready. According to reports, the expected range of the Curvv electric SUV will be between 400 kms and 500 kms in a single charge. It is not clear if Tata Motors will use the same battery the Nexon EV facelift uses.

Kia EV9

The Korean auto giant is expected to expand its EV lineup in India with the introduction of its three-row electric SUV EV9. Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 stands more than five metres in length. It promises to offer range of up to 541 kms in a single charge. It is expected to be offered in two variants. Globally, the EV9 is powered by a 150 kW electric motor that can help it sprint 0-100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. The RWD version of the EV will come with a more powerful 160 kW electric motor. The EV has an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables the EV to charge at ultra-fast speed. Kia claims the EV9 can run 239 kms with just 15 minutes of charging.

Mahindra XUV.e8

Mahindra and Mahindra will also expand its EV lineup for India with the launch of an electric SUV based on the XUV700. This will be Mahindra's second electric offering after the XUV400. Mahindra had showcased five upcoming electric SUVs during an event held in United Kingdom in August last year. To be launched under the Born Electric brand, the XUV.e8 is expected to come with dual electric motor as well as all-wheel drive technology. Mahindra is likely to offer at least 60 kWh battery pack with the XUV.e8 EV besides adding features like level 2 ADAS, 5G connectivity among others.

