Marui Suzuki showcases flying car, updated eVX prototype at Vibrant Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki took the stage of Vibrant Gujarat to showcase its updated prototype of the eVX concept, which first debuted at the Auto Expo 2023 in February last year and was again displayed at the Japan Mobility Show in late 2023. What's more interesting is that the automaker has showcased a flying car concept at the event showing its interest in launching a flying car service in India.

The eVX envisages an all-electric SUV that is expected to launch sometime later this year. The latest prototype comes with a host of subtle updates compared to the previous iteration that was displayed at Auto Expo 2023. The production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX will be about roughly the same size as the Grand Vitara SUV, with a length of 4,300 mm. The latest prototype also hints that the car is inching closer to production and it would retain nearly the same design as the original concept.

Maruti Suzuki eVX will be underpinned by a new dedicated electric vehicle architecture, which will enable the SUV to have a wheelbase of around 2,700 mm, ensuring plenty of room inside the cabin. With this, the eVX would be the most spacious Maruti Suzuki SUV.

Being the car manufacturer's first-ever all-electric car, it will play a key role in the brand's overall product strategy. The Maruti Suzuki eVX is claimed to offer around 550-kilometre range from a single charge thanks to a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It would come with a new nomenclature.

Flying car service in pipeline

With an aim to launch a flying car service in India, the automaker has partnered with Japanese startup SkyDrive to develop 'Skycar', a multi-rotor aircraft that will be used as a flying car in the country. The Skycar concept envisages an all-electric flying taxi service for urban areas where building an airport is a challenge. As the prototype has been shown, the Skycar can take off and land on the roof of buildings.

