Maruti eVX electric SUV spotted in India for the first time. Check details

At Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric vehicle. It is called eVX and it will launch in 2025 in the Indian market. The test mule has been spotted a few times in other countries and the concept vehicle was also showcased at the Japan Mobility Show. However, this is the first time that the eVX has been spotted on Indian roads.

Just like most other test mules, the electric SUV was covered fully with black tape so that the contours and the body lines were not revealed. Even the glass area of the rear tail lamps was removed so that the design of the tail lamp would not be revealed. However, the front design of the headlamp is partially visible in the short video.

The eVX will use a dedicated electric skateboard platform which basically means that the wheels are placed at the corners and the floorboard consists of the batteries. This helps in opening up space for occupants in the cabin.

The test mule was spotted with rear tail lamps. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/SpeedShiftervlogs)

Dimensionally, the Suzuki eVX concept measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. Maruti Suzuki previously said that the eVX will come equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. However, the cell chemistry was not revealed that will be available in the production model. Maruti Suzuki previously said that the EV will come offering a 550 km range. It is expected that there will also be an all-wheel drive version of the eVX.

At the Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki showcased the interior of the car. Expect it to come with a dual-screen setup, which will combine the fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system into a single freestanding unit. Also, expect a flat-bottom sporty steering wheel, rotary dials and touch panels to be there inside the cabin.

