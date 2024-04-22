Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra XUV.e9 spied testing with electrifying camouflage, launch in April 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Apr 2024, 08:51 AM
  • Mahindra XUV.e9 EV is slated to launch in April 2025 as the brand's first coupe SUV.
Mahindra XUV.e9 EV is slated to launch in April 2025 as the brand's first coupe SUV. (Image: Instagram/rahul_auto_spy)

Mahindra is working on a wide range of electric vehicles as it aims to launch an EV offensive in the next few years. The Mahindra XUV.e9 coupe SUV is one of the key electric cars among them and it has been spied while testing on the road wearing an electrifying camouflage wrap, which clearly signifies the car's pure electric powertrain. Slated to launch in April next year, the Mahindras XUV.e9 electric SUV has been going through road tests for the last few months and it has been spotted previously as well.

The latest images shared on Instagram revealed the distinctive large front profile of the EV along with the vertically stacked taillights, large wheels with aerodynamic design and the distinctive curved light bar at the rear profile. The thick C pillar flowing into the boot lid is also visible in the latest spyshots.

The Mahindra XUV.e9 is going to the homegrown automobile giant's first coupe SUV with a pure electric powertrain. It will follow the XUV.e8 electric SUV, which is based on the XUV700 and is slated to launch in India at the end of 2024.

