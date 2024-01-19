Mahindra XUV.e9 EV design patented ahead of 2025 launch. Check details

Mahindra recently launched the XUV400 Pro in the Indian market but it seems like they are just getting started with electric vehicles. Back in 2023, Mahindra showcased XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs showcased in India for the first time. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has filed for a design patent for the XUV.e9 which reveals what the new electric SUV might end up looking like once it hits showroom floors.

Mahindra XUV.e9 will have a length, width and height of 4790 mm, 1905 mm and 1690 mm respectively. The wheelbase will measure 2,775 mm. According to the manufacturer, the XUV.e9 will launch in April 2025.

The new electric SUV will be based on Mahindra's INGLO platform. It is a scalable platform that can underpin a vehicle that is between 4.3 metres and 5 metres. So, the wheels are positioned on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. The floor will be flat which means the three occupants on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

A look at the Mahindra XUV.e9 concept electric SUV.

INGLO supports two types of battery packs - Blade and Prismatic. The battery pack themselves will have a capacity of between 60-80 kWh. It will be capable of fast charging at a rate of 175 kW. Moreover, the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. Mahindra would also offer Vehicle To Load (V2L) functionality which means that the electric vehicles would be able to share their charge with other electrical appliances or even electric vehicles.

The platform supports both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, developing between 170-210 kW and a whopping 250-290 kW respectively. A standstill to 100 kmph is promised in between 5 and 6 seconds.

The XUV.e9 is not the only electric vehicle that Mahindra is working on. The brand will also be launching four other electric SUVs called XUV.e8, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. Apart from BE.09, the rest of the SUVs are supposed to launch between 2024 and 2026.

