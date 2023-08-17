Mahindra reveals launch timeline, specifications for upcoming electric SUV range

Mahindra Automotive dropped the curtains off its future roadmap at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15, 2023. The company not only showcased future models but also announced the launch timeline of its future offerings including the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05 and BE.07 electric SUVs. Notably, the automaker has also teased the BE.05 electric SUV in a near-production guise.

As per the announcements made by Mahindra, the XUV.e8 will be the first electric SUV to hit the market from the automaker’s new lineup and will go on sale in December 2024. We also understand that the new Mahindra XUV.e8 will be rear-wheel drive only and will be powered by a Valeo-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This unit will be capable of producing 170 kW (228 bhp) and 380 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Mahindra aims to sell 2 lakh electric vehicles every year by 2029

The Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV will be the first model to go on sale from the new lineup based on the INGLO skateboard platform

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is the electric equivalent of the XUV700 and is expected to share several parts with the ICE model. However, it will be based on the newly-developed INGLO skateboard platform for the automaker’s electric vehicles. Joining the XUV.e8 will be its coupe sibling, the Mahindra XUV.e9 by April 2025. Unlike the XUV.e8 which will be a seven-seater, the XUV.e9 will be a five-seater and will get a coupe roofline for a stylish new look. Both XUVs are expected to get the same powertrain and battery options.

Mahindra will then move towards its new Born Electric premium SUVs starting with the BE.05 that will be launched in October 2025. Also based on the INGLO platform, the BE.05 will come with single motor and dual motor options, sourced from Volkswagen. The single-motor rear-wheel drive unit will get a 210 kW (282 bhp) electric motor with 535 Nm of peak torque. The Four Wheel Drive versions will come with a second motor mounted on the front axle that produces 80 kW (107 bhp) and 135 Nm of peak torque. The combined output is yet to be announced and the model is currently under the development phase.

The Mahindra BE.05 & BE.07 electric SUVs are expected to share the same underpinnings with the launch scheduled in October 2025 and April 2026 respectively

Up next will be the Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV which is expected to be a more luxurious version of the BE.05. It’s expected to arrive with the same powertrain options and will be launched in April 2026. Interestingly, the BE.07 was initially announced last year with a launch timeline of October 2026. The company seems to have fast-tracked its launch. Notably, the BE.05 SUV, the largest in the new BE family, does not have a launch timeline at the moment.

Also Read : Electric versions of Mahindra Thar, XUV, Scorpio, Bolero being planned

Watch: Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV: The future of off-road SUVs?

Mahindra has also confirmed that the future electric SUVs will get LFP battery packs that will have a slower discharge rate, greater energy density and no thermal propagation. The batteries will have a charging time of 0-80 per cent of 30 minutes. Needless to say but Mahindra’s future e-SUVs will be big on tech including augmented reality, Level 2 ADAS, OTA updates and more.

Not only will the upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs be screen-heavy but will also get noise cancellation and acoustics designed with the help of Harman Kardon. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has been roped in to design the sounds for future Mahindra EVs.

First Published Date: