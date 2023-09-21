HT Auto
Lexus electric pick-up truck in the offing because, well, why not

A Lexus pick-up truck may seem like a blasphemous idea to those who have always admired the craft and caress from the Japanese luxury car brand but changing times may see changing views. Adapting to evolving customer preferences could result in the idea being explored, according to Lexus top boss.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM
File photo of Lexus logo. Image has been used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo of Lexus logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.

Takashi Watanabe, President of Lexus, recently revealed the idea of an all-electric pick-up truck isn't exactly outlandish and that the brand would be open to it in the future if it is what customer preference necessitates. Lexus is owned by Toyota, a company that has a rich heritage of offering models like the Hilux, Tacoma and Tundra. So if and when a Lexus pick-up truck does hit concept lines, how much will it draw inspiration from these models? Very little, perhaps.

Watanabe has highlighted that Lexus won't be working on any existing Toyota pick-up truck models but that the brand is committed to expanding its option lists for customers the world over. “If there is a strong demand from consumers for Lexus to introduce or unveil a pickup, it is a possibility for the future," he said, according to drive.com.au.

Also Read : Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut

But enthusiasts need not wait with bated breath because a Lexus electric pick-up isn't on the cards in the near future, if at all. Watanabe mostly tries to highlight that Lexus is willing to go down previously unexplored paths.

The Lexus brand currently offers a number of sedans and SUVs in global markets and the biggest strength of these models lie in immaculate cabin details along with an overall attention to detail in every aspect. The immediate focus on showcasing next-generation EVs from the brand that would be displayed at the Tokyo Auto Show scheduled for October. These models are expected to hit select global roads starting from 2026.

