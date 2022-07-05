Kia inaugurates India’s fastest 150kWh charger at Gurugram dealership

Kia has announced that it has inaugurated India’s fastest charger for passenger vehicles at its dealership in Gurugram. The newly inaugurated charger features a capacity of 150 kWh. This DC fast charger is installed at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon.

The company says that with the installation of the latest fast charger, it has taken its first step towards developing an EV infrastructure in India. In addition, more such fast chargers will be installed by the company in the days to come. These chargers will provide access to charging solutions to all EV owners.

Kia India launched the new EV6 in the country a few weeks back. It says that it's working on building up a dedicated charging infra for its EV customers in India. It will be installing 15 such chargers across 12 cities by next month in the country. “We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV – the Kia EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we're now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with 150 kWh charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

The latest installed unit is a 150kWh power charger which provides 10-80% of charging in less than 42 minutes (may vary depending on the model), claims the company. It adds that customers are welcome to give the dealership a visit and get the vehicles charged by paying as per the usage.

“At Kia India, it is our constant endeavor to provide a superior customer experience and we believe that such fast-charging solutions will take away issues of range anxiety & charging time that EV owners face. We have begun the journey of providing an unparalleled EV experience across all our EV dealerships in the country and here, we will be able to cater to the charging requirements of EVs from other OEMs as well. We shall be installing a total of 15 such chargers across 12 cities by August, 2022, and are hopeful that such small steps will go a long way in fostering EV adoption in the country," Sohn added.

