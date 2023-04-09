Kia EV9 to ditch second-row swivel seats in this market. Here's why

Since Kia unveiled its production-spec iteration of the EV9 electric SUV, automotive enthusiasts have gone gaga over the technologies onboard this car. One of the most interesting technology-enabled features of the EV is the second-row swive seats that can spin 180 degrees to face the third-row seats in the back. However, this will not be available in the US market, as the nifty option doesn't comply with the country's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

This technology was prominently featured during the Kia EV9's global debut. Still, unfortunately, it won't be available in one of the major markets for the automaker due to regulations there, as it has stated. Interestingly, Kia showcased the EV9 at the 2023 New York Auto Show but didn't showcase this feature, reports CarBuzz.

However, despite missing out on this feature, Kia EV9 is expected to find many takers in the North American market. People aiming to buy an electric car with space for six or seven occupants have the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S to choose from in the US. Both of them come with pocket-burning pricetags. However, the entry of the Kia EV9 would give them more options and will throw a challenge to the previously mentioned two EVs.

With the local production slated in Georgia, Kia EV9 will qualify for the EV tax credits in the US, which means it will be an affordable option for consumers compared to the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S. The Kia EV9 is expected to come priced at around $55,000 in the US when it launches in the country.

Kia aims to electrify its product lineup significantly as part of the Hyundai group's global vehicle electrification strategy. The Kia EV9 is expected to play a crucial role in that direction. The EV9 was showcased in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo in India earlier this year.

