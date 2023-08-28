Kia showcased the EV in concept form in India as well, hinting that it would launch here alongside other global markets
Now the automaker has revealed the final variant and specification details of EV9
Slated to go on sale in late 2023, Kia EV9 will be available in five trim options
The five trims of Kia EV9 electric SUV are: Light RWD, Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD and GT-Line AWD
The large premium electric SUV will come in two battery options: 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh
The EV will come offering range between 358 km and 482 km, depending on different trims
The SUV will be available in both six and seven seat layout options
The Light RWD is the only trim with the smallest battery pack and it promises a 358 km range on a single charge
Light Long Range RWD will offer the most range, while the Wind AWD will offer 434 km
The Land AWD and GT-Line AWD will offer same range at 402 km
Kia EV9 will come with 30-inch infotainment display, eight-way adjustable ventilated seats, wireless phone charging as standard