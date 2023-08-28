Kia EV9 is one of the most exciting electric SUVs that grabbed global attention in 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 28, 2023

Kia showcased the EV in concept form in India as well, hinting that it would launch here alongside other global markets

Now the automaker has revealed the final variant and specification details of EV9

Slated to go on sale in late 2023, Kia EV9 will be available in five trim options

The five trims of Kia EV9 electric SUV are: Light RWD, Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD and GT-Line AWD

 Check product page

The large premium electric SUV will come in two battery options: 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh

The EV will come offering range between 358 km and 482 km, depending on different trims

The SUV will be available in both six and seven seat layout options

The Light RWD is the only trim with the smallest battery pack and it promises a 358 km range on a single charge

Light Long Range RWD will offer the most range, while the Wind AWD will offer 434 km

The Land AWD and GT-Line AWD will offer same range at 402 km

Kia EV9 will come with 30-inch infotainment display, eight-way adjustable ventilated seats, wireless phone charging as standard
Check more on Kia EV9 electric SUV
Click Here