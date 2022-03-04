Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more

Kia EV6 is one of the important models for the brand with an aim to achieve carbon neutrality.

Kia EV6 has become won the 2022 European Car of the Year award beating several competitors such as Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq iV, Renault Megane E-Tech and Peugeot 308. Kia said in a statement that the EV6 all-electric crossover has won the title with its edgy technologies such as an ultra-fast charging system that allows the car to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes and long-distance real-world driving range as well.

Kia EV6 is one of the most important cars from the South Korean auto major in its aim to become a carbon-neutral company. Built on dedicated electric vehicle architecture, the Kia EV6 is capable of travelling up to 528 km on a single charge, claims the automaker. It comes as one of the seven dedicated electric vehicles Kia plans to launch in the international market by 2026

Speaking about its achievement, Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, said that Kia EV6 is the first-ever model from the brand to win this award. "The EV6 is truly a landmark development that’s been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up," Jeong further added.

The Kia EV6 is based on the automaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Kia claims that this dedicated Ev architecture eliminates many issues faced by EVs. The EV is claimed to offer a class-leading spacious interior and a wide range of high-end technology-aided features as well.

The Kia EV6 has been built incorporating the carmaker's new design philosophy Opposites United, which is claimed to have taken inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. The car looks sporty and edgy with its sharp contours and sculpted overall appearance.

