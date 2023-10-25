HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Japan Auto Show 2023: Toyota Ft 3e Electric Crossover Concept Unveiled With External Screens

Japan Auto Show 2023: Toyota FT-3e electric crossover concept unveiled with external screens

Previewing its future electric offerings, Toyota has unveiled the new FT-3e concept at the ongoing 2023 Japan Mobility Show showcasing a practical electric crossover. The Toyota FT-3e is reminiscent of the bZ4X electric car, the brand’s first EV, and seems like an extension of the bZ family with the angular lines, wide LED light bar at the front and floating roof spoiler.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 14:40 PM
Follow us on:
Toyota FT-3e concept
The Toyota FT-3e concept previews a futuristic electric crossover with a butch yet urban appeal and could arrive by the end of this decade
The Toyota FT-3e looks butch yet urban with the flared wheel arches, raked windscreen and angular lines. The profile is reminiscent of the Jaguar I-Pace, albeit with a flatter roofline that should liberate more headroom for rear passengers.

(Also read: Suzuki eWX EV unveiled with 230 km range. Check details)

Toyota FT-3e electric crossover concept
Specifications of the Toyota FT-3e concept remain under wraps for now, while the cabin gets seven screens spread across the interior
But the big part trick is the addition of side screens on the doors that tell the occupants about the interior temperature, air quality and the battery’s state of charge. While Toyota does not mention it, the squares on the B- and C-pillar hint at fingerprint sensors. You still get flush-fitted door handles.

The cabin looks equally futuristic on the FT-3e concept with as many as seven screens. This includes the digital instrument console and infotainment system, while the additional screens include vertically stacked displays on either side of the steering wheel that feed visuals from the cameras in place of external rearview mirrors. The IRVM is also replaced by a screen, while there are two screens at the bottom of the A-pillar. The switchgear has been kept to a minimum with most controls either via the screens or capacitive touch keys.

Also Read : Suzuki reveals new generation Swift, to get ADAS technology

Toyota FT-3e electric crossover concept
FT stands for “Future Toyota” while the 3 number indicates that the electric crossover will be smaller than the bZ4X
Toyota has kept the specifications of the FT-3e concept under wraps while the company is tight-lipped on when the car will hit production. What we do get to know is that FT stands for “Future Toyota" while the 3 number indicates that the electric crossover will be smaller than the bZ4X.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 14:40 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota FT3e Toyota FT3e electric concept Japan Mobility Show Japan Mobility Show 2023

