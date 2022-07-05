HT Auto
Ipower Batteries collaborates with Elthor Energy to develop long-range batteries

Ipower Batteries has collaborated with Elthir Energy to develop batteries for Elthor’s two-wheeler range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 03:09 PM
Delhi- based Ipower Batteries has collaborated with Elthir Energy to develop batteries for Elthor’s two-wheeler range. The companies have collaborated to specifically design high-performance batteries to enable two-wheelers to cover long distances on a single charge. The company is claiming that its new batteries will be capable of delivering a single charge cycle of up to 280 km and will enable the scooter to be driven at 70 km/hr of top speed. 

While the company has informed of the joint development plans it didn't reveal the timeline of the scooter launch or the price placement of the same. “We understand each brand is unique and has something interesting to offer to its clients therefore, it becomes crucial for us to live up to their expectations by continuously innovating and delivering the best we can," said, Vikas Aggarwal, MD & Founder- Ipower Batteries. 

“We are looking forward to our future mutual cooperation with Ipower Batteries on designing and innovating on unique battery types for our two-wheeler segment. These batteries will soon go into production and will be deemed as first of its kind in India to provide a two- wheeler scooter running 280 km in a single battery charge. Our meticulous engineering team is rigorously working with Ipower’s engineers to make this possible as both of our focus is on active R&D to come up with better solutions for EV," quoted, Sudhakar Babu, MD- Elthor Energy. 

Meanwhile, the increasing EV fire incidents have forced the government to tighten leash around some EV makers. The government has asked EV makers including Ola Electric, Pure EV and Okinawa, to explain why should they not be penalised for a spate of scooter fires that in some cases also caused loss of life. (More details here)

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 03:06 PM IST
TAGS: Elthor EV EV mobility Ipower
