India’s One Electric begins producing KRIDN electric motorcycle in Africa

Indian electric two-wheeler start-up One Electric Motorcycles has commenced the manufacturing of its flagship electric motorcycle - KRIDN in Kenya, Africa. The company announced that it has entered into a joint venture with a locally established vehicle manufacturing entity for the same. One Electric will be supplying all the components and technological know-how to assemble its electric motorcycle at the assembly plant in Africa.

The One Electric KRIDN is a commuter electric motorcycle that was launched in India in 2020. It gets a 5 kW motor (6.7 bhp) with over 200 Nm of peak torque. The e-bike can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motorcycle is equipped with a 3.65 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 110 km in Eco mode and 80 km in Normal mode.

Also Read : One Electric commences deliveries of KRIDN electric motorcycle

One Electric Kridn electric bike promises a range of 110 km in Eco mode

Other hardware components include telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument console and more. It’s unclear if the specifications remain the same for the African market.

Speaking of expanding production to Africa, Gaurav Uppal, CEO - One Electric said, “Our engineers are overseeing the training and production of our motorcycles in Kenya to ensure our high-quality standards. We are fortunate to have partnered with a very experienced and technically strong company and are on track to complete the first production batch within two weeks. This is in line with our vision to have multiple manufacturing locations across Africa and Asia, to ensure our ability to quickly scale, provide high-quality products and also localised after-sales service. Our second location in central Africa will be operational within 60 days.

Adding further, Abhijeet Shah, CTO - One Electric said, “While contributing to higher exports from India, localising production also contributes to the local manufacturing, job creation and economy. This creates a win-win situation for the whole ecosystem. Furthermore, it creates a strong brand which establishes mutual success as its goal, rather than a simple sales model. This system where all concerned parties benefit, could be the most suitable model for operations in Africa."

One Electric further revealed that it plans to increase localisation in a phased manner as per the viability of the current industry levels. Child parts like handlebars, stands, carriers and more, will be localised first, and the portfolio will increase as the ecosystem grows. Furthermore, One Electric is looking to set up a battery manufacturing facility in Africa by the end of the current year as it expects volumes to soar. The company claims Africa is only the first step in its export strategy and it is in talks to expand to South America and South East Asia soon.

First Published Date: